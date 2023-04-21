Mikey Williams crowned Finals MVP as TNT thwarts Ginebra for PBA title

MVP. Mikey Williams shines as TNT claims its second championship in two seasons.

Mikey Williams bags his second Finals MVP award as TNT dispatches Barangay Ginebra in six games in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Make that two Finals MVP plums for TNT star Mikey Williams.

Williams won the award anew as he anchored the Tropang Giga to their second championship in two seasons, with TNT dispatching Barangay Ginebra in six finals games to capture its first-ever PBA Governors’ Cup title.

Saving the best for last, the reigning scoring champion dropped a season-high 38 points on a sizzling 9-of-18 clip from three-point land in a thrilling 97-93 win on Friday, April 21, that wrapped up the best-of-seven series.

He averaged 22 points on 45% to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in six games.

Williams also clinched the Finals MVP honors when he powered the Tropang Giga to the championship in the 2021 Philippine Cup – his first conference in the PBA.

He became just the 18th player in PBA history to win Finals MVP at least twice. – Rappler.com