TNT leans on the hot shooting of Almond Vosotros to crush Ginebra in the battle for the last quarterfinal berth in the fifth leg of PBA 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – TNT completed the quarterfinal cast of the PBA 3×3 fifth leg after eliminating Barangay Ginebra, 21-10, in a sudden death match at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Sunday, December 12.

Almond Vosotros netted 9 points as the Tropang Giga crushed the Gin Kings in the battle between third-placers from Pools B and C for the last quarterfinal berth.

Ginebra led 5-4 early before TNT erected a 12-2 run – highlighted by 6 straight points from Vosotros – to break the game wide open and nail a 16-7 lead.

Samboy de Leon, who finished with 7 points, gave the Tropang Giga a 10-7 edge with a long bomb before Vosotros took over, sinking a pair of two-pointers, a floater, and a fadeaway jumper in succession as TNT seized full control of the match.

Mikey Cabahug ended the scoring drought for the Gin Kings with a two-pointer, 9-16, but the Tropang Giga closed out the win with a 5-1 blitz.

Winless in the first day of the fifth leg, TNT displayed tremendous resilience on Sunday by beating the San Miguel Beermen, 21-14, in its final group stage game in Pool C to stay in the hunt.

The Tropang Giga then edged the Sista Super Sealers in the tiebreaker for third place with more points scored in the pool round.

Joining TNT in the knockout stage are the Purefoods TJ Titans, Limitless App Masters, and Pioneer Pro Tibay from Pool A, Meralco Bolts and Terrafirma Dyip from Pool B, and Platinum Karaoke and San Miguel from Pool C. – Rappler.com