Kelly Williams, 42, continues to prove worth in TNT comeback win

SOAR. Kelly Williams in action for the TNT Tropang Giga in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Still providing key contributions for TNT, Kelly Williams shines on both ends in a gritty win over Phoenix where the Tropang Giga fought back from a 23-point deficit

MANILA, Philippines – There are plenty of reasons why Kelly Williams continues to not only play but also start games in the PBA.

And his performance on Wednesday, April 24, serves as a prime example as the 42-year-old big man keyed TNT to a come-from-behind 108-101 victory over Phoenix in the Philippine Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Williams produced a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds with 2 steals and limited Fuel Masters star Jason Perkins in the second half to help the Tropang Giga climb out of a 23-point hole on their way to a 5-4 record.

Scoring just 4 points in the first two frames, Williams supplied 13 points in the second half, including 8 points in a pivotal third quarter that saw TNT explode for 42 points to turn a 62-42 halftime deficit to an 84-81 lead.

Williams also shone on the defensive end, holding Perkins to just 5 points in the last two periods after the Phoenix forward fueled their sizzling start with 21 first-half points.

“At halftime, it was for me, checking my ego, checking myself, seeing what I can do to help the team, because that’s why coach brought me in and brought me back to do – to help the team with whatever I can do,” said Williams, the second-oldest player in the league after 46-year-old Rafi Reavis of Magnolia.

“That’s the story of my season, that’s the story of my career – to come in and do what the team needs.”

With Williams providing valuable contribution, the rest of the Tropang Giga followed suit as Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana took turns carrying the scoring cudgels.

Pogoy finished with 23 points and 8 rebounds, while Oftana supplied 19 points and 9 rebounds in the win that propelled TNT to fifth place and closer to a guaranteed spot in the quarterfinals.

Rookie guard Kim Aurin delivered as well, firing 12 points on a 3-of-6 clip from beyond the arc, including back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter that allowed the Tropang Giga to seize the upper hand at 79-76.

That lead grew to its biggest at 105-93 off a pair of Pogoy free throws with two minutes left.

Perkins finished with a 26-point, 10 rebound double-double, but he went 2-of-8 in the second half after shooting an ultra-efficient 7-of-10 clip in the first two quarters.

Jjay Alejandro and Kenneth Tuffin added 16 and 13 points, respectively, for the Fuel Masters, who fell to 3-6 as they slipped to solo 11th place.

The Scores

TNT 108 – Pogoy 23, Oftana 19, Williams 17, Aurin 12, Khobuntin 11, Castro 7, B.Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Montalbo 4, Heruela 3, Ponferrada 2, Reyes 2, Galinato 0, M.Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Ebona 0.

Phoenix 101 – Perkins 26, Alejandro 16, Tuffin 13, Rivero 11, Salado 10, Jasul 8, Muyang 4, Mocon 4, Garcia 3, Daves 3, Soyud 2, Lalata 1, Verano 0, Camacho 0.

Quarters: 22-29, 42-62, 84-81, 108-101.

– Rappler.com