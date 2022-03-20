PBA
PBA 3x3

Meralco rallies vs Limitless in PBA 3×3 to clinch Leg 4 title

Delfin Dioquino
Meralco rallies vs Limitless in PBA 3×3 to clinch Leg 4 title

NEW CHAMP. Meralco pulls out all the stops to prevent Limitless App from going back-to-back.

PBA Images

Meralco stuns erstwhile unbeaten Limitless App to capture its first leg title in the second PBA 3x3 conference

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco denied Limitless App of a second straight PBA 3×3 title as the Bolts ruled Leg 4 of the second conference with a 17-14 win in the final at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 20.

Alfred Batino led the way with 5 points and 4 rebounds to power Meralco to its first crown in the second conference at the expense of the erstwhile unbeaten Appmasters.

Overall, it was the Bolts’ second PBA 3×3 championship after they reigned in the second leg of the maiden conference.

To achieve that feat, Meralco overcame a 5-9 deficit and rode on a tide-turning 9-0 run sparked by Batino as the usually poised Limitless App fizzled in the second half of the 10-minute match.

Batino scored 4 straight points to knot the score at 9-9 before Dexter Maiquez and Joseph Sedurifa delivered crucial hits to give the Bolts a 14-9 lead.

The Appmasters narrowed the gap to a single possession off a Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser layup, 14-16, but that was the closest they got as Maiquez scored on an easy layup with 48 seconds left.

Meralco star Tonino Gonzaga then blocked a two-point shot from Reymar Caduyac to close all doors on a Limitless App comeback.

Gonzaga churned out 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Maiquez tallied 6 points and 3 rebounds as the Bolts bagged the top prize of P100,000.

Jorey Napoles finished with 6 points in the heartbreaking loss for the Appmasters, who won all of their six games prior the finale only to fall short of a back-to-back title.

Limitless still took home P50,000 and Leg 1 champion TNT pocketed P30,000 after beating Leg 2 titlist San Miguel, 21-17, in the third-place match.

The Bolts toppled the Beermen, 21-15, for a seat in the final, while the Appmasters edged the Tropang Giga, 20-19, to reach the championship round. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Recommended Stories

PBA 3x3

Meralco Bolts

Philippine basketball