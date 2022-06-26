CHAMPS. Purefoods celebrates after upsetting TNT in the final match.

Joseph Eriobu powers Purefoods to its first PBA 3x3 leg crown since the opening conference

MANILA, Philippines – Purefoods finally ended its long wait for another PBA 3×3 championship.

Ranged against perennial favorite TNT, Purefoods showed endgame poise in the finals to rule Leg 6 and claim the final title in the tournament’s Third Conference on Sunday, June 26 at Robinsons Place Manila.

The Titans leaned on Joseph Eriobu’s hot shooting to upset the Tropang Giga, 20-16, as they claimed their first leg crown for the Purefoods franchise since ruling Leg 4 of the first conference.

Eriobu, who shot a team-high 11 points, waxed hot early as the Titans raced to an early 8-2 lead.

But Almond Vosotros, who also paced the Tropang Giga with 11, tried to rally back TNT and came close to within 16-12.

Eriobu then connived with Jun Bonsubre and Marvin Hayes to finish off the match and bag the P100,000 prize money.

Jed Mendoza added 4 points for the Titans, Bonsubre had 3, and Hayes scored 2 while winning his first 3×3 title since parting ways with Limitless App.

The Tropang Giga settled for the P50,000 purse as they finished runner-up for the second straight leg.

Purefoods also turned to Eriobu in the semifinal as they slammed the door on Meralco Bolts, 19-17. Earlier, they beat Platinum Karaoke in the quarterfinas, 21-15.

The Tropang Giga, on the other hand, leaned on another Vosotros explosion as the former La Salle stalwart had 10 points in an 18-16 semis victory over Limitless App. They ousted Cavitex in the quarterfinals, 21-16.

In the battle for third, Meralco edged Limitless App in a thriller, 18-17, to take home P30,000.

The Scores

Finals

Purefoods 20 – Eriobu 11, Mendoza 4, Bonsubre 3, Hayes 2.

TNT 16 – Vosotros 11, De Leon 2, Flores 2, Exciminiano 1.

Battle for Third

Meralco 18 – Gonzaga 7, Maiquez 5, Batino 4, Española 2.

Limitless App 17 – Napoles 8, Salva 5, Arambulo 2, Camacho 2.

– Rappler.com