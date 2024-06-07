NLEX hands coaching reins to Jong Uichico in search for breakthrough title

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Promoted to replace former NLEX head coach Frankie Lim, nine-time PBA champion Jong Uichico will call the shots for the Road Warriors next season

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX put one of the winningest coaches in PBA history at the helm as it continues its search for a breakthrough championship.

Promoted to replace former head coach Frankie Lim, Jong Uichico will call the shots for the Road Warriors next season, the team announced on Friday, June 7.

The move came just months since NLEX brought in Uichico – a nine-time PBA champion – as an assistant coach in December.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the squad and a clear idea of what it takes to win a championship as the fourth-winningest coach in PBA history,” said NLEX corporation president and general manager Luigi Bautista.

Uichico returns to a head coaching position in the PBA eight years since he mentored TNT in 2016, a stint that saw him guide the franchise to a title in 2015.

He won six championships with San Miguel and two with Barangay Ginebra.

Uichico is tied with Chot Reyes and Leo Austria for fourth-most PBA titles won by a coach, behind Tim Cone (25), Baby Dalupan (15), and Norman Black (11).

The Road Warriors elevated Uichico after four conferences with Lim as head coach.

Lim, who replaced Yeng Guiao in 2022, led NLEX to a pair of playoff appearances, including a quarterfinal stint in the ongoing Philippine Cup where it got swept by Meralco in a best-of-three affair.

“We are grateful to coach Frankie Lim for his dedication to the Road Warriors and we thank him for his contributions,” said NLEX governor Ronald Dulatre.

Entering their 10th season in the PBA, the Road Warriors aim to go all the way after making the semifinals just twice in franchise history. – Rappler.com