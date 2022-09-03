LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs TNT, Game 7 – PBA Philippine Cup finals 2022

San Miguel looks to return to the promised land and capture its first PBA Philippine Cup crown since 2019 as TNT aims to stay on top and retain its All-Filipino title

MANILA, Philippines – The best two words in sports: Game Seven.

The San Miguel Beermen and the TNT Tropang Giga face off for one final time as they vie for the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup title in a do-or-die Game 7 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 4.

A lot is at stake for San Miguel and TNT when they take on the hardwood on Sunday as the Beermen are looking to return to the promised land and capture its first Philippine Cup crown since 2019, while the Tropang Giga are aiming to stay on top and retain their All-Filipino title.

With their backs against the wall in Game 6, the Beermen banked on the red-hot shooting of Marcio Lassiter, Simon Enciso, and CJ Perez, who combined for 15 of the team’s 16 three-pointers, to dominate the Tropang Giga from start to finish and keep their championship hopes alive.

Expect those three spitfire guards to sustain their fiery forms in the highly anticipated rubber match, as well as another double-double outing from six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, who is expected to become the Finals MVP if San Miguel wins the series.

On the other side, look for TNT super scorer Mikey Williams to bounce back big after being limited to just 2 points on a horrendous 1-of-13 shooting in Game 6.

Williams, the reigning Philippine Cup Finals MVP, has yet to find his offensive groove in the seven-game series against the Beermen, averaging just 14.1 points on 32% shooting in the first six games.

Also for the Tropang Giga, count on Roger Pogoy, who exploded for 31 points in the previous game, to put on a show and carry the scoring load anew as Jayson Castro’s status for Game 7 remains uncertain due to the ankle sprain he suffered in Game 5.

Game time is 6 pm. – Rappler.com