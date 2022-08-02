UST boots Letran to nab last D-League playoff spot; St. Clare, La Salle cruise

PBA D-League Player of the Week Sherwin Concepcion keeps up his strong play to tow streaking UST to the Aspirants' Cup playoffs

After a 0-4 start, UST wins its third straight game to capture the final playoff berth in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup while St. Clare and La Salle cruise to easy victories

MANILA, Philippines – The Builders Warehouse-UST Growling Tigers booked the sixth and final playoff ticket in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup after dispatching the Wangs-Letran Knights, 89-81, in the final day of the elimination round at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday, August 2.

It was a total team effort for the Growling Tigers once again as five players scored in double figures, with Sherwin Concepcion dropping a team-high 17 points, to go along with 14 rebounds.

Kean Baclaan delivered an all-around outing of 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals, while Nic Cabañero also had 16 markers in the Growling Tigers’ third straight victory.

With the game tied at 77-all with 3:31 left to play and their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Growling Tigers turned on the jets and unleashed a furious 12-2 rally to lead by 10, 89-79, with only 52 seconds remaining.

Baclaan sparked UST’s huge late-game run as he scored 6 of his 16 points in the final two minutes, including the Growling Tigers’ last two baskets that ultimately put the Knights away for good.

Bryan Santos and Paul Manalang added 10 points apiece for the Growling Tigers, with the former also grabbing 14 rebounds.

Mark Sangalang recorded his own double-double of 18 markers and 14 boards to pace the undermanned Knights, who played without their key players Brent Paraiso, Ira Bataller, Kobe Monje, and the Korea-bound Rhenz Abando.

St. Clare staggers San Sebastian; La Salle embarrasses AMA

In the first game, the Adalem Construction-St. Clare Saints took down the league-leading Apex Fuel-San Sebastian Stags, 80-66, to secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

John Edcel Rojas propelled the Saints to the victory with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Jimboy and Joshua Fontanilla contributed in 19 and 14 points, respectively.

Rommel Calahat paced the loss with 19 points and 6 rebounds, while Jessie Sumoda scored 14 off the bench.

Finally, the EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers cruised to an easy 92-49 win over winless AMA Online to capture No. 2 spot, which comes with an outright semifinals berth in the Aspirants’ Cup.

Former Batang Gilas big man Raven Cortez showed off his wares and posted a double-double of 21 points on an efficient 10-of-13 shooting and 12 rebounds for the Green Archers.

Only the top six teams will advance to the playoffs, with San Sebastian and La Salle going straight to the semifinals.

St. Clare and the Marinerong Pilipino Skippers, meanwhile, will enjoy a twice-to-beat quarterfinal bonus against UST and the CEU Scorpions, respectively.

The Scores

First Game

Adalem Construction-St. Clare 80 – Rojas 20, Estrada 19, Fontanilla 14, Gamboa 8, Estacio 7, Sumagaysay 6, Ndong 2, Lopez 2, Manacho 2, Sablan 0, Galang 0.

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian – Calahat 19, Sumoda 14, Altamirano 7, Are 6, Yambing 5, Desoyo Jr. 4, Shanoda 4, Felebrico 4, Garcia 3, Cosari 0, Paglinawan 0, Escobido 9, Suico 0.

Quarters: 12-15, 36-35, 60-51, 80-66.

Second Game

Builders Warehouse-UST 89 – Concepcion 17, Baclaan 16, Cabañero 16, Santos 10, Manalang 10, Mantua 8, Pangilinan 6, Stevens 4, Manaytay 2, Herrera 0, Escobido 0, Wilson 0.

Wangs-Letran 81 – Sangalang 18, Yu 17, Reyson 14, Guarino 11, Javillonar 8, Tolentino 5, Ariar 4, Olivario 4, Aviso 0, Go 0.

Quarters: 25-17, 45-41, 64-68, 89-81.

Third Game

EcoOil-La Salle 92 – Cortez 21, Buensalida 12, B. Phillips 11, Blanco 10, Austria 9, Nwankwo 6, Escandor 6, M. Phillips 5, Estacio 5, Macalalag 4, Alao 3.

AMA Online 49 – Yambao 18, Ceniza 6, Villamor 6, Baclig 6, Pineda 3, Malones 3, Gonzales 2, Reyes 2, R. Cruz 2, Kapunan 1, Fuentes 0, Camay 0, D. Cruz 0.

Quarters: 19-6, 46-19, 75-37, 92-49.

– Rappler.com