Alex Eala aces singles, doubles matches in $100K ITF Tokyo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipina standout Alex Eala downs her doubles partner Natsumi Kawaguchi in singles action before teaming up later in the day with the Japanese for a doubles quarterfinal spot

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala played twice and triumphed twice on Tuesday, September 5, in the $100,000 Ando Securities Open Tokyo 2023.

Now ranked 195 in the world, Eala downed her doubles partner Natsumi Kawaguchi of Japan in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, in the singles competition at the Ariake Tennis Park in Japan.

Later in the day, though, Eala and Kawaguchi were back on the court, this time as a pair in the opening round of the doubles competition.

The Filipina and Japanese duo came back from a 2-4 early deficit in the first frame to overcome 2023 SEA Games women’s doubles gold medalists Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

In singles action, Eala won the battle of service breaks in a closely fought first set.

The 18-year-old Filipina dropped her serve twice, but made up for it by breaking world No. 386 Japanese to take the opener after 10 games.

The second set saw Eala in control from the opening serve, getting an early break and jumping to a 4-1 lead which allowed her enough cushion to cruise through the rest of the match.

Eala earned for herself an interesting encounter with fifth seed Kimberly Birrell of Australia in the second round on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Birrell, ranked 111th in the world, reached the third round of the 2019 Australian Open.

In doubles, Eala and Kawaguchi earned a quarterfinal berth where they will face third seeds Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia and Sofya Lansere of Russia. – Rappler.com