Leon Edwards retains welterweight belt at UFC 296

Leon Edwards defends his UFC welterweight title for the second time after a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington

Leon Edwards managed to hang on to his welterweight title, beating Colby Covington by unanimous decision in their main event bout at UFC 296 in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 16 (Sunday, December 17, Manila time).

Edwards took all three cards by the same score, 49-46, to successfully defend the UFC welterweight belt for the second time. He also did so back on March 18, when he defeated Kamaru Usman by majority decision.

Usman was the one who gave up the title to Edwards (22-3-0), losing to him by knockout in August 2022.

Edwards has not lost a UFC fight since December 2015. Covington fell to 17-4-0 on Saturday.

Alexandre Pantoja (27-5-0) also refused to give up a belt on Saturday, playing keepaway from Brandon Royval (15-7-0) with a 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 victory by unanimous decision in a flyweight bout.

Shavkat Rakhmonov remained flawless, improving to 18-0-0 by prevailing in a welterweight brawl versus Stephen Thompson (17-7-1).

In other action Saturday, Paddy Pimblett (21-3-0) topped Tony Ferguson (26-10-0) in lightweight action, and Josh Emmett (19-4-0) bested Bryce Mitchell (16-3-0) in a featherweight fight. – Rappler.com