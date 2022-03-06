Saso ends HSBC Women’s World Championship at 43rd; Ko rules

STRUGGLE. It has been a rough stint for Yuka Saso in the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Yuka Saso wraps up her HSBC Women's World Championship on a high note after scoring below 70 for the first time in four rounds

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso played her best round in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, but it was not enough as she landed at joint 43rd place on Sunday, March 6.

Saso climbed just two places from 45th place despite garnering a 3-under par 69 in the fourth round and a 2-under par 286 total in the event ruled by Korea’s Jin Young Ko, who impressed with a 17-under par 271.

The Filipina-Japanese sunk a double bogey on No. 5 but redeemed herself the rest of the way by recording five birdies and eight pars in the last 13 holes.

It was the first time Saso scored below 70 after tallying a 71 in the first round and back-to-back 73 in the second and third rounds.

Ko also saved the best for last, carding a 66 in the final round at the Sentosa Golf Club to beat compatriots In Gee Chun and Jeongeun Lee6 for the title.

The world No. 1 Ko held her nerve on the back nine as she fired five birdies in the final six holes, fending off a sensational comeback attempt from Australia’s Minjee Lee.

Lee scored a round-best 63 but still fell short of the championship and wound up with a -15 par 273 total to figure in a tie with Chun at second place.

At fourth place, Lee6 finished with a 14-under 274 together with Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul.

Up next for Saso is the Honda LPGA Thailand, which will be staged from Thursday to Sunday, March 10 to 13. – Rappler.com