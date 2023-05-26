Dottie Ardina earns US Women’s Open spot, joins ex-champion Yuka Saso

CLINCHED. Dottie Ardina and Germany's Aline Krauter top the US Women's Open qualifier at the Galveston Country Club in Texas.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina golfer Dottie Ardina earned a coveted spot in the US Women’s Open, joining former champion Yuka Saso in the exclusive 156-player field.

Ardina clinched one of the two US Women’s Open spots up for grabs in a qualifier at the Galveston Country Club in Texas on Wednesday, May 24 (Thursday, May 25, Manila time).

She fired a 4-under 140 to place second in the two-round qualifier, which Germany’s Aline Krauter topped with a 7-under 137.

It is not the first time Ardina qualified for the US Women’s Open as she wound up at joint 62nd place in the 2019 edition.

Saso secured an outright berth in the major as one of the 11 former champions who are fully exempt from having to qualify.

The Filipina-Japanese Saso won in 2021 while donning the Philippines’ colors before she started representing Japan the year after.

A record 2,107 entries were accepted for the US Women’s Open, a number that will be whittled down to just 156 players through 26 qualifying events from May 9 to June 7.

The US Women’s Open, which will be played in Pebble Beach in California for the first time, will run from July 6 to 9. – Rappler.com