PH men’s football suffers first SEA Games loss, men’s beach handball nails silver

The Philippine men's football team collapses in the second half against Myanmar, while the men's beach handball team delivers the country its first SEA Games medal in Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – A two-minute defensive collapse proved costly as the Philippine men’s football team absorbed a 2-3 loss to Myanmar in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Tuesday, May 10.

Two quick Burmese goals in the second half negated the brace Jovic Bedic scored for the Filipinos, who absorbed their first loss after routing Timor Leste, 4-0, and forging a scoreless draw against defending champion Vietnam.

Myanmar got on board early with a second-minute goal from Win Naing Tun before Bedic found the back of the net twice at the 34th and 38th minutes to give the Philippines a 2-1 halftime lead.

But the Burmese, who sit atop Group A with 6 points, rediscovered their offensive groove as Lwin Moe Aung scored the equalizer off a header at the 51st minute.

Myanmar then took the upper hand for good two minutes later thanks to a clutch goal from Soe Moe Kyaw, who beat Filipino-Dutch goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad for the ball following a corner kick.

The Philippines slipped to third place in Group A and needs a win over Indonesia to strengthen its chances for a semifinal berth.

Only the top two teams from Groups A and B will advance to the final four.

Meanwhile, the Philippine men’s beach handball team delivered the country its first medal in this edition of the biennial meet after capturing silver.

Finishing behind unbeaten Vietnam, the squad eclipsed the bronze medal the Philippines won in the same event in the 2019 SEA Games.

Thailand bagged bronze.

More medals are set to fall on the Philippines’ lap as the national kickboxing team is now assured of at least four silvers and four bronzes.

Drawing a bye, Zephania Ngaya is guaranteed a silver after advancing to the finals of the women’s 65kg full contact, where she will face the winner between Vietnam’s Huyinh Thi Aikvee and Thailand’s Jessie Yothawan.

Renalyn Daquel (women’s -48kg full contact), Gretel de Paz (women’s -56kg full contact), and Claudine Veloso (women’s 52kg low kick) also advanced to the gold-medal round.

Gina Iniong (women’s 60kg low kick), Jean Claude Saclag (men’s 63.5kg low kick), Honorio Banario (men’s -71kg low kick), and Emmanuel Cantores (men’s 60kg low kick), meanwhile, qualified for the semifinals. – Rappler.com