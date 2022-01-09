Brickman, Heading steer respective teams to wins in Taiwan league

PLAYMAKER. Jason Brickman continues to be a steady presence for the league-leading Aquas.

Jason Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas stretch their win streak in the T1 League of Taiwan, while Jordan Heading and the Taichung Suns arrest their skid

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Brickman churned out another all-around performance and powered the Kaohsiung Aquas to a 96-83 romp against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks in the T1 League of Taiwan at the Kaohsiung Arena on Sunday, January 9.

The Filipino-American guard delivered 12 points, 9 assists, and 4 steals as the league-leading Aquas picked up their fourth straight win and eighth overall in nine games.

Kaohsiung led by just a single possession going into the break, 43-40, before it pulled away in the third quarter and seized a 74-57 advantage with a quarter left to play.

Hu Long-Mao starred for the Aquas with a monster double-double of 29 points and 17 rebounds to go with 3 steals, while Lithuanian import Mindaugas Kupsas frolicked inside the paint with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

William Artino put up 27 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 blocks for the GhostHawks, who dropped to 2-5 in the standings, ahead only of cellar dweller Taoyuan Leopards.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas hotshot Jordan Heading waxed hot for 22 points as the Taichung Wagor Suns arrested a three-game skid following a 101-74 whipping of the Leopards.

Fresh from a 25-point outing in their loss to Taiwan Beer on Saturday, Heading shot 6-of-8 from inside the arc and drilled in 3 three-pointers to help the Suns climb to fourth place in the standings with a 3-5 card.

Palestinian reinforcement Sani Sakakini complemented Heading with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Filipino-American Caelan Tiongson chalked up a game-high 27 points on top of 17 rebounds and 2 steals, although his impressive numbers were not enough as Taoyuan crashed to its fourth straight defeat.

The Leopards sit at the bottom of the standings with a 1-6 slate. – Rappler.com