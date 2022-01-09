Sports
Asian basketball

Brickman, Heading steer respective teams to wins in Taiwan league

Delfin Dioquino
Brickman, Heading steer respective teams to wins in Taiwan league

PLAYMAKER. Jason Brickman continues to be a steady presence for the league-leading Aquas.

T1 League Facebook page

Jason Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas stretch their win streak in the T1 League of Taiwan, while Jordan Heading and the Taichung Suns arrest their skid

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Brickman churned out another all-around performance and powered the Kaohsiung Aquas to a 96-83 romp against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks in the T1 League of Taiwan at the Kaohsiung Arena on Sunday, January 9.

The Filipino-American guard delivered 12 points, 9 assists, and 4 steals as the league-leading Aquas picked up their fourth straight win and eighth overall in nine games.

Kaohsiung led by just a single possession going into the break, 43-40, before it pulled away in the third quarter and seized a 74-57 advantage with a quarter left to play.

Hu Long-Mao starred for the Aquas with a monster double-double of 29 points and 17 rebounds to go with 3 steals, while Lithuanian import Mindaugas Kupsas frolicked inside the paint with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

William Artino put up 27 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 blocks for the GhostHawks, who dropped to 2-5 in the standings, ahead only of cellar dweller Taoyuan Leopards.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas hotshot Jordan Heading waxed hot for 22 points as the Taichung Wagor Suns arrested a three-game skid following a 101-74 whipping of the Leopards.

Fresh from a 25-point outing in their loss to Taiwan Beer on Saturday, Heading shot 6-of-8 from inside the arc and drilled in 3 three-pointers to help the Suns climb to fourth place in the standings with a 3-5 card.

Palestinian reinforcement Sani Sakakini complemented Heading with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Filipino-American Caelan Tiongson chalked up a game-high 27 points on top of 17 rebounds and 2 steals, although his impressive numbers were not enough as Taoyuan crashed to its fourth straight defeat.

The Leopards sit at the bottom of the standings with a 1-6 slate. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Asian basketball

More on Asian basketball

Taiwan

More on Taiwan