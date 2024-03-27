Alex Eala resumes pro campaign with winning start in France

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fresh off a brief stint in the Miami Open, Alex Eala hopes to go deep in the W75 tournament in Croissy-Beaubourg, France

MANILA, Philippines – Fall in Miami, bounce right back up in Croissy-Beaubourg.

That seemed to be Alex Eala’s mindset as the Filipina tennis standout resumed her campaign in the pro circuit with a winning start in France.

The 18-year-old dismantled wildcard entry Emeline Dartron of France, 6-3, 6-4, in the opening round of the ITF W75 Open 3C De Seine Et Marne on Wednesday, March 27, at the Comite de Seine et Marne de Tennis in Croissy-Beaubourg, France.

Fresh off a stint in the WTA Miami Open where she fell a match short of making the main draw, Eala was all business against the world No. 483 Dartron, who, despite the homecourt advantage, could not get going versus the world No. 171 Eala.

Eala extricated herself from a 1-1 deadlock by breaking serve in the third game, allowing her to open a 3-1 lead and seizing control of the opening set. Another service break by Eala in the ninth game allowed her to gain a one-set advantage.

The 23-year-old Dartron came out stronger in the second set and appeared determined to keep in step with the Filipina tennis prodigy, with the score dead even until the eighth game.

After Eala held serve to go up 5-4, she broke Dartron for the third time in the match to seal the victory in one hour and 12 minutes.

The win sets up Eala for an interesting Wednesday night encounter in the second round against 33-year-old world No. 284 Mona Barthel of Germany.

The German veteran was once ranked 23rd in the world and remains a dangerous foe, as evidenced by her straight-set triumph over fourth seed and current No. 131 Sachia Vickery of the United States in the opening round.

Eala will take the court twice on the same day as she is also set to see action in the doubles competition.

Ranked 305th in doubles, Eala will partner with world No. 146 Estelle Cascino of France as they take on Swiss teen star Celine Naef, currently at 237th in doubles, and India’s Prarthana Thombara, who is ranked 163rd. – Rappler.com