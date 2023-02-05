Shocker: FEU snaps NU’s 33-game win streak, forges 3-way HS hoops top spot tie

FEU ends NU's four-year winning streak in UAAP boys' basketball, while Adamson thrashes Ateneo for a share of the top spot after the Season 85 first round

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws pulled off an early UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball stunner after an 87-83 squeaker against the Nazareth-NU Bullpups to snap a 33-game winning streak at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday, February 5.

Luke Felipe had himself a dreamlike run at the momentum-boosting win with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 4-of-7 from three to go with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals with no turnovers in 26 minutes.

FEU top scorer and league-leading assist man Janrey Pasaol bucked a plus-minus of -13 and nonetheless had a much-needed line of 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 dimes, and 2 steals in the win that pushed the Baby Tamaraws to a 6-1 record tie with NU.

Over at the losing side, the Bullpups’ new triple-double king Reinhard Jumamoy was checked to just 3-of-16 shooting for 17 points – salvaged by a 10-of-13 clip from the line – plus 8 boards and 6 assists.

Macmac Alfanta also made his living from the line as he converted 8-of-10 charities for 16 points, but NU’s efforts overall still fell short as it suffered its first loss in more than four years.

Prior to FEU’s noontime shocker, the Adamson Baby Falcons positioned themselves for a three-way first-place tie with a 77-50 decimation of the Ateneo Blue Eagles to also rise to a 6-1 slate.

Vince Reyes did more than enough damage in just 21 minutes as he finished with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while Carlo Bonzalida scored 10 with 6 boards and 2 dimes in just under 15 minutes on the floor.

Third Ebdane was Ateneo’s lone double-digit scorer in the forgettable loss with 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Eagles sorely missed the presence of league-leading scorer Kristian Porter on their way down to a 2-5 slate as his partner-in-crime Lebron Nieto disappeared with 4 points in 33 minutes.

UST escapes UE; La Salle anchors UPIS to cellar with blowout

In the third game of the quadruple-header, the UST Tiger Cubs outgunned the UE Junior Warriors in an 85-82 shootout to stay at fourth place with a 3-4 record.

Charles Esteban feasted on UE’s hapless interior defense to finish with a game-high 29 points on an elite 11-of-14 clip, all on two-pointers, to go with 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 2 steals. Mark Llemit also had his way inside with 22 points on an 8-of-16 clip, plus 6 board, and 5 assists.

Vhon Roldan captained the Warriors’ spirited fight with 16 points on a 7-of-8 clip from the line, while Drei Gragasin powered the bench with 15 points in just 17 minutes. Four other UE players scored at least 8, but they ultimately fell short by a single possession as they dropped to a 1-6 record.

Sharing the Warriors’ spot at the cellar after the first round are the UPIS Junior Maroons, who also dropped to 1-6 after the La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers cruised to a 76-61 rout for a fourth-place tie with UST at 3-4.

Junjun Melecio had the best game of his young career in the easy win, as he led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting to go with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Kieffer Alas added 14 points in just 20 minutes, while league-leading rebounder Ryhle Melencio also scored 14 while snagging 15 boards to complete the huge double-double line.

Daryl Valdeavilla paced another sorry loss with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists in more than 38 minutes of action, while anchor Kobe Demisana churned out 15 points, 14 boards, and 6 blocks in 29 foul-plagued minutes.

First round standings

FEU 6-1

NU 6-1

Adamson 6-1

UST 3-4

DLSZ 3-4

Ateneo 2-5

UPIS 1-6

UE 1-6

The Scores

First Game

Adamson 77 – Reyes 16, Bonzalida 10, Medina 9, Rosillo 7, Sajili 7, Perez 6, Carillo 5, Edding 4, Garcia 4, De Guzman 4, De Jesus 3, Culdura 1, Tambauan 1, Manlapaz 0.

Ateneo 50 – Ebdane 12, Domangcas 7, Prado 6, De Guzman 6, Tupas 6, Nieto 4, Arada 3, Salandanan 3, Delos Santos 3, Adevoso 0, Aguirre 0, Santiago 0, Urbina 0.

Quarters: 24-8, 49-20, 63-34, 77-50.

Second Game

FEU 87 – Felipe 22, Pasaol 13, Salangsang 12, Cabonilas 11, Mongcopa 10, Pre 6, Daa 3, Herbito 3, Pascual 3, Bautista 2, Miranda 2.

NU 83 – Jumamoy 17, Alfanta 16, Timbang 12, Clarito 11, Tagotongan 6, Colonia 6, Perciano 6, Solomon 4, Herrera 3, Demetria 2, Yusi 0.

Quarters: 16-24, 45-39, 64-54, 87-83.

Third Game

UST 85 – Esteban 29, Llemit 22, Pangilinan 12, Zanoria 9, Manding 5, Ayon 2, Pantaleon 2, Bucsit 2, Tesocan 2, Buenaflor 0, Naron 0, Miaco 0.

UE 82 – Roldan 16, Gragasin 15, Caldit 12, Duque 11, De Leon 9, Flores 8, F. Reyes 5, Gatchalian 2, Arcega 2, Bagro 1, Morales 1, Pangilinan 0.

Quarters: 20-24, 38-45, 63-65, 85-82.

Fourth Game

DLSZ 76 – Melecio 24, Alas 14, Melencio 14, Dimaano 9, Pabellano 6, San Agustin 5, Chang 2, Sta. Maria 2, Arejola 0, Espina 0, Legaspi 0, Favis 0, Cruz 0, Dimalanta 0, John 0.

UPIS 61 – Valdeavilla 21, Demisana 15, Melicor 11, Napalang 7, Gomez de Liaño 6, Villaverde 1, Raymundo 0, Pascual 0, Mendoza 0, Uvero 0, Rosete 0, Florentino 0.

Quarters: 14-14, 37-31, 55-49, 76-61.

– Rappler.com