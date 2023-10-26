Mark your calendars! UAAP cheerdance takes center stage on December 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLASH DANCE. The NU Pep Squad members flash their winning form in the 2022 UAAP Cheerdance.

The NU Pep Squad targets a title repeat under a new coach as the highly anticipated UAAP Cheerdance Competition hits the floor this December

MANILA, Philippines – National University aims to stay right on top even after the departure of multi-titled head coach Ghicka Bernabe.

Still the favorite, the NU Pep Squad vies to keep the crown under new head coach Gab Bajacan when the UAAP Cheerdance Competition rolls off on December 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Bajacan took over following the resignation of Bernabe, who stepped down last year after a 12-year run highlighted by seven championships.

“I believe we’re in for another exciting and eagerly anticipated competition,” said UAAP special events committee head Gigi Kamus as the order of performance was determined by drawing lots after the coaches’ meeting on Thursday, October 26, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

“I know our coaches are highly creative and innovative when it comes to their performances. Let’s see how our coaches will work their magic and captivate their respective communities.”

NU Pep takes the floor second, right after the University of the East Pep Squad kicks off the show.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Adamson University Pep Squad bring it on next, wrapping up the first-half performances.

The University of the Philippines Pep Squad, a former champion in the league’s annual crowd-drawer, performs fifth.

The La Salle University Animo Squad goes sixth, before last season’s podium finishers – runner-up Far Eastern University Cheering Squad and third-placer University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe – close out the show. – Rappler.com