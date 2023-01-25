NU’s Jumamoy tallies triple-double as Bullpups stay unbeaten

Reinhard Jumamoy stands out from the stacked NU Bullpups with a triple-double line, while FEU, Ateneo, and Adamson also pick up wins in the UAAP boys' basketball quadruple-header

MANILA, Philippines – The Nazareth-NU Bullpups stayed spotless in the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball tournament after keeping the UE Junior Warriors winless with an 88-60 mauling at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, January 25.

Thirteen of the 15 Bullpups unleashed in the game scored at least a point, led by a 13-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double from Reinhard Jumamoy in just 29 minutes of action.

Pervi Timbang backstopped with 12 points in 19 minutes off the bench, while Aga Clarito and Kurt Perciano added 11 and 10 points, respectively. NU rose to a 4-0 record in solo first place, while UE remained at the cellar with a 0-4 slate.

Meanwhile, the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws kicked off the day’s quadruple-header with a sound 80-58 thrashing of the La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers.

Janrey Pasaol continued to lead the team in scoring with another game-high output of 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting to go with 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal as FEU-D rose to a 3-1 record.

Luke Felipe made the most of his 21-minute run off the bench with 14 points and 8 boards, while Kirby Mongcopa ran wild with 10 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 blocks, and 2 assists, also in just 21 minutes.

La Salle leading scorer Ryhle Melencio paced the loss with 14 points, same as Waki Espina’s scoring output off the bench, as the Junior Archers lagged down to a 1-3 slate.

Eagles, Falcons claw at Tiger Cubs, Maroons

The Ateneo Blue Eagles bounced back with a 71-66 squeaker against the UST Tiger Cubs, buoyed in part by Lebron Nieto’s 18-point, 3-assist, 3-steal line.

Kristian Porter, who exploded for 33 points in Ateneo’s last loss against NU with Nieto sitting out, settled for 9 points, 10 boards, and 4 assists in the Eagles’ bounce-back win to break even at 2-2.

Mark Llemit stuffed the stat sheet in the losing effort with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 dimes, 4 steals, and 2 blocks, while James Juma-oas tallied a 15-point, 11-board double-double as UST slid down to tie Ateneo at 2-2.

Meanwhile, in the third game of the day, the Adamson Baby Falcons made light work of the UPIS Junior Maroons, 83-67, to perch at the top two spot with a 3-1 record, tied with FEU.

Four players breached double-digit scoring in the win, led by 14 points apiece from Carlo Bonzalida and Earl Medina. Peter Rosillo scored 13 in just 17 minutes, while Vince Reyes added 10 points in 15 minutes.

Running just a seven-man rotation, UP was led by Jonas Napalang’s 20-point, 5-assist, 4-rebound line in a full 40-minute marathon, while Kobe Demisana churned out a huge 17-point, 18-board double-double in nearly 36 minutes of floor time for the 1-3 Maroons.

The Scores

First Game

FEU 80 – Pasaol 18, Felipe 14, Mongcopa 10, Cabonilas 10, Salangsang 9, Miranda 6, Pascual 6, Daa 5, Bautista 2, Cabigting 0.

DLSZ 58 – Melencio 14, Espina 14, Chang 9, Dimaano 9, San Agustin 8, Melecio 4, Pabellano 0, John 0, Dionisio 0, Sta. Maria 0, Arejola 0, Cruz 0, Dimalanta 0, Legaspi 0, Favis 0.

Quarters: 13-17, 28-29, 58-41, 80-58.

Second Game

Ateneo 71 – Nieto 18, Porter 9, Ebdane 8, Adevoso 8, Salandanan 7, Domangcas 6, Delos Santos 4, De Guzman 3, Arada 3, Santiago 2, Fidel 2, Urbina 1, Prado 0, Aguirre 0, Tupas 0.

UST 66 – Llemit 19, Jumao-as 15, Manding 12, Pangilinan 8, Bucsit 4, Tesocan 4, Esteban 2, Buenaflor 2, Ayon 0, Naron 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 39-42, 54-53, 71-66.

Third Game

Adamson 83 – Bonzalida 14, Medina 14, Rosillo 13, Reyes 10, De Jesus 9, Garcia 7, Carillo 7, Abayon 4, Mepaña 3, Perez 2, Tambauan 0, Manlapaz 0, Culdora 0.

UPIS 67 – Napalang 20, Demisana 17, Valdeavilla 15, Jacob 6, Melicor 5, Villaverde 2, Raymundo 2.

Quarters: 21-20, 39-44, 68-57, 83-67.

Fourth Game

NU 88 – Jumamoy 13, Timbang 12, Clarito 11, Perciano 10, Colonia 9, Alfanta 8, Barraca 7, Demetria 6, Herrera 4, Solomon 3, Yusi 2, Palanca 2, Usop 1, Napa 0, Mendoza 0.

UE 60 – De Leon 18, Arcega 11, Duque 9, Pangilinan 5, Ramos 4, Caldit 3, Morales 3, Gragasin 3, Gatchalian 2, Roldan 2, Bagro 0, F. Reyes 0, V. Reyes 0, Isip 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 30-14, 47-29, 68-38, 88-60.

– Rappler.com