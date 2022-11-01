LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball games – November 2

The UAAP begins its first of many Season 85 quadruple-header game dates, setting up a hectic home stretch of an ever-unpredictable men's basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament continues on Wednesday, November 2, with its first of many quadruple-headers scheduled for the rest of November to make way for the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Every game date from here on out – save for the rescheduled double-header to end the second round on November 22 – will be nothing but whole-day basketball action heading towards a hectic home stretch.

UST (1-6) vs. UE (3-5)

In a battle of two free-falling teams, the UST Growling Tigers attempt to end its league-worst six-game skid against the UE Red Warriors and their three-game slide as hostilities commence at the MOA Arena at 11 am.

UST, which has been roundly checked since its opening-day stunner against Adamson, will have to bank on other Tigers not named Nic Cabañero to carry the load in order to diversify an already predictable offense.

Meanwhile, UE must show it can carry momentum throughout all four quarters to not waste the stellar efforts brought about by its solid core of Luis Villegas, CJ Payawal, Gani Stevens, and the Paranada brothers Nikko and Kyle.

UP (7-1) vs. Adamson (3-4)

In what promises to be another thriller, the league-leading UP Fighting Maroons face a longtime culprit to their cardiac finish woes: the Adamson Soaring Falcons at 1 pm.

A team slowly rounding out to be a more balanced squad with each passing game, UP can now consistently bank on a solid 10 to 12-man rotation boosted by a bench mob of Henry Galinato, Cyril Gonzales, Harold Alarcon, and the recovering JD Cagulangan.

Meanwhile, Adamson will need to get more production out of Jerom Lastimosa’s supporting cast like Lenda Douanga, Vince Magbuhos, Joshua Yerro, and Joaquin Jaymalin to be in a better position for more winning basketball.

FEU (3-5) vs. La Salle (3-4)

Two teams on currently on opposite sides of season momentum, the streaking FEU Tamaraws will look to win their fourth straight game and return to full-on Final Four contention against the reeling La Salle Green Archers playing without the suspended Evan Nelle at 4:30 pm.

Since starting the season with five straight losses, FEU has completely transformed back to a winning team thanks to significant contributions from LJay Gonzales, Bryan Sajonia, Xyrus Torres, and Pat Tchuente.

On the other hand, La Salle still has to get its prized pieces like Kevin Quiambao, Michael Phillips, CJ Austria, and Raven Cortez working well together on both offense and defense to not waste the herculean efforts of runaway MVP candidate Schonny Winston.

NU (5-3) vs. Ateneo (5-2)

In a battle to strengthen Final Four contention bids, the NU Bulldogs continue to face huge challenges at the start of the second round in the form of the mighty Ateneo Blue Eagles at the 6:30 pm main event.

Currently experiencing their first losing streak, the no-nonsense Bulldogs look to regain the all-around form that made them one of the most feared squads in the first round, and get consistent contributions from the likes of Kean Baclaan, Steve Nash Enriquez, John Lloyd Clemente, and Michael Malonzo.

Facing that group is the ever-improving young Eagles core featuring MVP candidate Forthsky Padrigao, Kai Ballungay, Gab Gomez, and Paul Garcia – who are out to support the graduating star duo of Dave Ildefonso and reigning MVP Ange Kouame.

Which four teams will head to the weekend flashing winning smiles? Tune in to this page for key updates. – Rappler.com