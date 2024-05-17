UAAP champ La Salle gives new-look UST preseason reality check 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Led by UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao, La Salle wants to keep ‘going through the motions of getting better’ after tripping a UST side parading Forthsky Padrigao and other new faces

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle Green Archers flashed their champion form, handing the retooled University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers a 68-61 beating in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Friday, May 17.

Displaying every bit of composure built from their UAAP Season 86 title run, the Green Archers fended off each run the Tigers mustered throughout the game, punctuated by a 13-6 finishing burst to take their first win of the preseason tilt.

“We’re in a phase where we want to challenge each and everyone,” said La Salle head coach Topex Robinson.

“Going through the motions of getting better all the time is something that we really focused on this game,” he added.

UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao had 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting to lead La Salle.

Henry Agunanne and Jonnel Policarpio also added 12 markers apiece as the Green Archers rebounded from their opening-day loss against the UP Fighting Maroons.

UST veteran Nic Cabañero put up 14 points and 7 rebounds as newcomer Forthsky Padrigao – who transferred from Ateneo – struggled in his first game with 9 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

“Playing against coach Pido (Jarencio) would also help me as a young coach. He has a lot of things that surprises everybody,” Robinson said.

“It’s going to benefit the league, having those great minds trying to bring out the best of each other. I’m sure the potential of this team is something that, not only the UST fans will benefit, but also college basketball, in general,” the reigning UAAP champion coach said.

The Growling Tigers paraded a rejigged squad full of new faces, bannered by Padrigao, former UE Red Warrior Kyle Paranada, former Green Archer Geremy Robinson, former Maroon Ashon Andrews, Ice Danting, and foreign student-athlete Mady Tounkara.

Former UAAP champion and DLSU mentor Juno Sauler was also in the sidelines for UST.

Although trailing for most of the matchup, the Tigers mounted a third-quarter storm, outscoring La Salle, 15-6 to pull closer down the stretch.

From there, the Green Archers took over as inside incursions coupled with the Tigers’ misfired shots allowed La Salle to zoom to the win.

In other matches, Arellano University Chiefs escaped the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 80-79, before the Perpetual Help Altas took down the Letran Knights, 77-69.

The FEU Tamaraws also downed the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 77-67, followed by the San Beda Red Lions’ 76-66 drubbing of the Lyceum Pirates.

The Scores

First Game

Arellano 80 – Ongotan 15, Valencia 15, Vinoya 13, Dayrit 8, Tagotongan 8, Geronimo 7, Capulong 5, Libang 4, Yanes 2, Hernal 2, Abiera 1, Camay 0, Dela Cruz 0, Borromeo 0, Espiritu 0

JRU 79 – Medina 13, Raymundo 12, Argente 9, Benitez 9, Panapanaan 9, Ramos 6, De Leon 6, Barrera 6, De Jesus 3, Garcia 2, Guaib 2, Tabico 2, Bernardo 0, Lozano 0

Quarters: 26-24, 47-38, 58-60, 80-79.

Second Game

Perpetual Help 77 – Pagaran 21, Manuel 14, Pizarro 10, Abis 8, Gojo Cruz 6, Boral 6, Montemayor 5, Gelsano 3, Orog 2, Sevilla 0, Thompson 0

Letran 69 – Estrada 18, Montecillio 14, Baliling 10, Javillionar 7, Go 4, Galoy 4, Manlili 4, Monje 4, Dimaano 2, Cuajao 2, Garupil 0, Bojocelo 0

Quarters: 21-19, 41-36, 59-54, 77-69.

Third Game

FEU 77 – Pasaol 25, Bautista 13, Daa 10, Konateh 8, Pre 7, Maglasang 4, Felipe 3, Gordon 3, Bagunu 2, Ona 2, Taboctaboc 0, Beato 0

Adamson 67– Calisay 11, Alexander 10, Manzano 10, Anabo 9, Fransman 9, Erolon 5, Ramos 4, Mudianga 2, Mantua 2, Ignacio 2, Ronzone 0, Pacquiao 0

Quarters: 22-21, 44-41, 58-59, 77-67.

Fourth Game

San Beda 76 – Puno 15, Calimag 10, Songcuya 9, Celzo 7, Gonzales 6, Reyes 6, Calimag 5, Tagle 4, Tagala 3, Jalbuena 3, Hawkins 3, Torres 2, Lopez 2, Jamora 1, Royo 0

Lyceum 66 – Barba 17, Montano 15, Bravo 8, Guadana 7, Aviles 6, Paulo 3, Lopez 3, Garro 3, Versoza 3, Villegas 0, Moralejo 0, Daileg 0

Quarters: 17-10, 39-30, 60-39, 76-66.

Fifth Game

La Salle 68 – Quiambao 13, Aguannane 12, Policarpio 12, Asutria 9, Marasigan 8, Macalalag 6, Cortez 4, Abadam 2, Dungo 2, Romero 0, Rubico 0, Allan 0.

UST 61 – Cabanero 14, Danting 9, Padrigao 9, Tounkara 8, Manaytay 7, Crisostomo 6, Estacio 2, Paranada 2, Andrews 2, Robinson 2, Moore 0.

Quarters: 23-16, 41-35, 47-50, 68-61.

– Rappler.com