Maroons recruit awaits surgery advice as Amores punch mars UP-JRU preseason game

UP recruit Mark Gil Belmonte awaits team doctors' advice on a possible mouth surgery after being punched by JRU's John Amores during a routine preseason game

MANILA, Philippines – A collegiate preseason game between the UAAP’s UP Fighting Maroons and NCAA’s JRU Heavy Bombers turned ugly in a hurry as John Amores punched Mark Belmonte in the mouth, and caused the Tuesday, July 26 game to be called off.

Late in the third quarter of UP and JRU’s game under the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL), Amores and Belmonte got tangled up under the basket in a routine box-out battle and ended up on the floor, which caused the JRU mainstay to punch a prone Belmonte.

Both sides rushed to their respective teammates’ defense, and thankfully, cooler heads prevailed as no other player escalated tensions.

However, Belmonte did not escape unharmed in the brouhaha. UP program director Bo Perasol confirmed that he is now awaiting team doctors’ advice on whether or not to get surgery for busted lips and lower gum.

The former Maroons head coach also added that the reigning UAAP champions will refrain from making a statement at the moment and will first defer to UCBL officials on the matter.

The league has since awarded a 20-0 default win to UP after leading JRU, 52-41, at the moment of the altercation.

The Maroons and Heavy Bombers are currently playing in multiple preseason tournaments, including the UCBL and the FilOil Preseason Cup, in preparation for their respective UAAP and NCAA seasons. – Rappler.com