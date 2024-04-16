FEU rookie Bakanke, La Salle star Kampton lift teams to UAAP Final Four form

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RISING STARS. FEU spiker Faida Bakanke (left) and La Salle spiker Noel Kampton in action in the UAAP Season 86 volleyball tournaments.

FEU's Faida Bakanke and La Salle's Noel Kampton rise as the UAAP women's and men's volleyball Players of the Week for leading their teams to top contender shape in Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – In the homestretch of the UAAP Season 86 volleyball tournaments, every win counts, especially in an unpredictable tournament where top teams could still see their placements get jumbled.

In the women’s tournament, the die has been cast after Congolese Faida Bakanke helped push the FEU Lady Tamaraws to the fourth and last Final Four slot, while Noel Kampton helped the La Salle Green Spikers retain their hold of the third seed.

For their valiant effort, the two were named the Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Players of the Week for the period of April 9 to 14.

Bakanke connected on 13 points in the Lady Tams’ 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 triumph against Adamson on April 9.

The first-year player followed it up with arguably her best showing in the tournament, scoring 21 points, including a career-high four rejections against league-leading UST in a match that went the distance, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10, last Saturday, April 13.

“I am proud of Faida. Her story is an interesting one since she had to adjust to many factors, including culture and the language barrier,” said head coach Manolo Refugia as FEU holds a 7-4 record with still three games to go.

Bakanke nosed out teammate Jean Asis, NU’s Vange Alinsug, DLSU’s Shevana Laput, Ateneo’s Roma Doromal, UST’s Regina Jurado, and Adamson’s Barbie Jamili for the weekly citation.

“I’m very happy that we got this game. We also respect the system of the coaches. I’m so proud of my team. I’m very happy and proud of my team since we did well, that is most important,” said Bakanke.

Meanwhile, La Salle’s Kampton delivered timely hits down the stretch en route to a 17-point outing in an undermanned La Salle side’s 25-17, 25-11, 25-21 victory against UE, which eliminated the latter from playoff contention last April 9.

The ace outside spiker also tallied 18 points, 22 excellent receptions, and 7 excellent digs in La Salle’s stunning 25-19, 25-17, 31-33, 27-25 win against three-time defending champion NU on Sunday, April 14, even without JM Ronquillo.

The crucial victory helped the Green Spikers, at 8-3, retain their third-place ranking in the tight playoff race.

“We will try to sweep our remaining games. It’s not bad to dream…. I’m not saying we’ll win, but we’ll do our best,” Kampton said.

Kampton edged out teammate Vince Maglinao, FEU’s Ariel Cacao, NU’s Nico Almendras, Ateneo’s Ken Batas, UST’s Josh Ybañez, and UP’s Jaivee Malabanan for the weekly honor deliberated upon by print and online media regularly covering the collegiate beat. – Rappler.com