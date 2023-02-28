LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 1

The UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament resumes with its first quadruple-header, with all eight schools jockeying for early favorable spots in the standings

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball resumes on Wednesday, March 1, with the first quadruple-header of the tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena, and there will certainly be no shortage of hard-hitting action coming the fans’ way.

Adamson (1-0) vs. NU (1-0)

The Adamson Lady Falcons are out to prove their season debut win was no fluke as they challenge the three-year undefeated reign of the champion NU Lady Bulldogs at the 10 am matinee match.

Fresh off a sweeping burial of the UE Lady Warriors – that featured a 25-5 third-set annihilation – the Lady Falcons look to fine-tune their potent offense led by rookie Trishia Tubu and veterans Lucille Almonte and Louie Romero.

Not a team known for complacency, the Lady Bulldogs are guaranteed to bring their A-games like always as the likes of MVP Bella Belen, Best Opposite Spiker Alyssa Solomon, and new starting middle blocker Erin Pangilinan aim to be more cohesive.

FEU (1-0) vs. UST (0-1)

The FEU Lady Tamaraws are looking to further distance themselves from their horrible Season 84 run by shooting for an upset of the win-seeking UST Golden Tigresses at 12 pm.

Filled with standouts ready to prove themselves like Jovy Fernandez, Alyzza Devosora, Tin Ubaldo, and rookie coach Tina Salak, the Lady Tamaraws are more than ready to charge through any challenge – win or lose.

Meanwhile, losing is something the Tigresses cannot afford to experience too often as they aim to make the most out of their veteran core of Eya Laure, Milena Alessandrini, and Imee Hernandez.

Ateneo (0-1) vs. UE (0-1)

The Ateneo Blue Eagles – thoroughly beaten by mighty NU in their season debut – aim for a breakthrough at 2 pm against the lowly UE Lady Warriors.

Still led by a core of Faith Nisperos, Vanie Gandler, and AC Miner, the Blue Eagles are looking to gauge how far they have to improve, as logic dictates that they are expected to win in convincing fashion this time around.

But the ball is round and there is no better time for the Lady Warriors than right now to prove they are no pushovers. Ja Lana and Dara Nieva will make sure their school pride will not be further hurt after a humiliating debut loss to Adamson last game.

La Salle (1-0) vs. UP (0-1)

The La Salle Lady Spikers shoot for a more dominant showing at 4 pm as they take on the UP Fighting Maroons to wrap up the quadruple-header slate.

Angel Canino made sure to live up to her massive preseason hype by taking on an immediate leadership role in her seniors debut, while Jolina dela Cruz provided ample support for a team still missing Leiah Malaluan. Expect more of the same against UP.

Meanwhile, the likes of Alyssa Bertolano, Steph Bustrillo, and Nica Celis look to make sure the Maroons don’t start an early-season slide as they shoot for the upset win.

