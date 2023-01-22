Hill beats Teixeira to claim UFC light heavyweight crown

BLOODIED. Jamahal Hill in action during his fight against Glover Teixeira.

Jamahal Hill batters hometown favorite Glover Teixeira over five grueling rounds to capture the UFC light heavyweight title

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – American Jamahal Hill put on a superb display of striking en route to a unanimous decision win over Brazil’s Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 283, which took place at the Jeunesse Arena on Saturday, January 21 (Sunday, January 22, Manila time).

Hill dominated the main event of the card, mixing up a wide variety of strikes and mostly avoiding grappling exchanges where the 43-year-old Teixeira would have had an advantage.

“Where I came from, to get to this, it’s unreal,” the 31-year-old Hill said in a post-fight interview. “Anything’s possible. Hard work, dedication, accountability, don’t let nobody tell you nothing.”

Teixeira, who beat Jan Blachowicz to win the title in October 2021 only to lose it in his first defense against Jiri Prochazka in May 2022, announced his retirement after the fight.

The 43-year-old Teixeira was attempting to become the second-oldest champion in UFC history behind Randy Couture, who earned a crown at age 45 in 2008.

Instead, he fell to 33-9 and announced his retirement after the match.

“In reality, I think I’m too tough for my own good, too tough for my own health. I can’t keep up anymore,” Teixeira said.

Hill landed 248 strikes to Teixeira’s 108, including a whopping 232 signature strikes to the Brazilian’s 75.

In the co-main event, a doctor’s stoppage saw Brandon Moreno win the flyweight title when his opponent Deiveson Figueiredo was deemed unable to continue beyond the third round due to a cut near his eye. – Rappler.com