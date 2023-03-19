Leon Edwards defends welterweight crown vs Kamaru Usman at UFC 286

BATTLE. Leon Edwards in action against Kamaru Usman during their UFC welterweight title fight.

Leon Edwards extends his unbeaten streak to 12 fights in his first defense of his UFC welterweight title

Leon Edwards retained his welterweight title by defeating Kamaru Usman by majority decision at UFC 286 in London on Saturday, March 18 (Sunday, March 19, Manila time).

Edwards took the cards 48-46, 48-46 while a third judge scored the fight 47-47.

Edwards extended his unbeaten streak to 12 in his first defense of the title.

“I knew I could go out there and take his shots,” Edwards said. “Even when he was pressuring, not much happened.”

Though the total strikes were close, Edwards (21-3) landed 120 signature strikes to Usman’s 87.

“I knew it was a close fight,” Usman said. “Great game plan. I’ve always said it from the start, I knew I’d see Leon again and I’m not done. I’ll see him again.”

“I’ve always given him props for everything he’s been able to accomplish. He’s just like me. It’s in his blood. Much respect, London. You’ve got yourself a great champion and a hell of a guy.”

Usman fell to 20-3. – Rappler.com