Still the champ: Alex Pereira blitzes Jamahal Hill in UFC 300

Alex Pereira puts together a stunning sequence, sealing it with a series of punches to Jamahal Hill's face to claim his third straight UFC victory

Alex Pereira needed just 3:14 to knock out Jamahal Hill and retain his light heavyweight title on Saturday night, April 13 (Sunday, April 14, Manila time) in UFC 300 in Las Vegas.

Pereira (10-2-0) put together a stunning sequence that began with him getting kicked below the belt and not even flinching.

The referee called for a break in the action after the blow, but when he came up to Pereira, Pereira waved him off while never breaking eye contact with Hill (12-2-0).

What followed was a quick left hook from Pereira that sent Hill stumbling to the mat. Pereira then delivered a series of punches to Hill’s face, sealing his third straight UFC victory.

“I think you guys could see what I was doing. He’s a strong guy, so I could not go away from my strategy,” said Pereira. “I was gauging the timing and everything went perfectly.”

“To be honest, when I step inside the Octagon, I don’t see myself as a champion,” he added. “I do the same thing in my personal life. I don’t let this belt go to my head. I talk about a fight in Brazil… I won this fight, I’m not hurt, I want to fight at heavyweight.”

Zhang Weili (25-3-0) also prevailed in a title bout, holding on to her women’s strawweight belt with a win over Yan Xiaonan (18-4-0). Weili came out on top via unanimous decision, taking the cards 49-45, 49-45, 49-45.

In other action, Max Holloway (26-7-0) and Arman Tsarukyan (22-3-0) took their lightweight fights, while Bo Nickal (6-0-0) was victorious in middleweight action.

In the final round, Holloway went on the assault to deliver a brilliant performance against former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

It ended with both men winging violent punches in the center of the Octagon, and in the very last second of the fight, Holloway knocked out Gaethje. – Rappler.com