Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at 34 due to cancer

Elias Theodorou, who fought 11 times in the UFC, dies after battling stage 4 liver cancer
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
Theodorou, who died on Sunday, September 11, fought in 22 bouts in mixed martial arts, including 11 (8-3 record) in the UFC in the middleweight division.
He made his professional debut in 2011 and earned a UFC contract by winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2014.
Theodorou saw action in the UFC until 2019.
His last professional bout was a win over Bryan Baker in December 2021 in Colorado. – Rappler.com
