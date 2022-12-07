UPDATES: Philippines at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships

Hidilyn Diaz boosts the Philippines' medal bid as she seeks to capture her first world title

Inan, Ramos out of top 10

Lovely Inan and Rosegie Ramos wrapped up their stints in the women’s 49kg of the World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombiaon on Tuesday, December 6 (Wednesday, December 7, Manila time).

Inan finished 13th with a total lift of 178kg (78kg on snatch and 100kg on clean and jerk), while Ramos wound up at 17th with a total lift of 170kg (75kg on snatch and 95kg on clean and jerk).

China’s Jiang Huihua clinched the gold after clearing a total of 206kg as India’s Saikhom Mirabai Chanu settled for silver with a total lift of 200kg. Another Chinese completed the podium, with Hou Zhihui bagging bronze after tallying 198kg.

Colonia opens PH campaign, finishes 7th

Former Asian champion Nestor Colonia opened the Philippines’ campaign, finishing seventh in the men’s 55kg class out of 15 weightlifters on Monday, December 5 (Tuesday, December 6, Manila time).

Colonia cleared 110kg on the snatch and 133kg on the clean and jerk for a total of 243kg as he landed second in Group B and placed higher than three lifters from Group A.

Thailand’s Theerapong Silachai topped the event with a total lift of 265kg, while Vietnam’s Ngo Son Dinh and Korea’s Kim Yong-ho nailed silver and bronze, respectively, with identical scores of 260kg.

Preview

Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz ramps up the Philippines’ medal quest in the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia.

Diaz will see action on Wednesday, December 7 (Thursday, December 8, Manila time) in the women’s 55kg division as she seeks to capture her first world title.

At least a medal is expected from the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist, who enters the competition with the highest-tying entry lift of 210kg.

Home bet and top seed Rosalba Morales also has an entry lift of 210kg as she poses a considerable threat to Diaz.

Diaz, though, can easily surpass that mark after lifting a total of 224kg when she took home gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Other Filipinos who will see action are Olympian Elreen Ando (women’s 59kg), the promising Vanessa Sarno (women’s 71kg), Nestor Colonia (men’s 55kg), Rosegie Ramos and Lovely Inan (women’s 49kg), John Ceniza (men’s 61kg), Dave Lloyd Pacaldo (men’s 67kg), and Kristel Macrohon (women’s 71kg).

The world championships will run until December 16.

