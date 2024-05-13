What import? New PVL MVP Brooke Van Sickle embraces PH volley federation switch

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Despite a vocal minority of volleyball fans questioning her Filipina roots, newly-crowned PVL MVP Brooke Van Sickle vows to give her all for the Philippine women's volleyball team as she processes her federation switch away from the USA

MANILA, Philippines – Playing in the Philippines has left a long-lasting impression for newly-crowned PVL Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle, as she is set to endear herself once more to fans.

Van Sickle, who previously was aligned with USA Volleyball, is set to change federations under the auspices of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

“It’s definitely an honor to be able to represent the Philippines for sure… We’re still working out on things, I’m just doing what I’m told,” Van Sickle told reporters on Sunday, May 12.

“But it will be an honor for sure, I’d be super grateful to be able to represent this country and I’m welcomed with open arms. I’ll work hard,” she added.

Van Sickle indeed worked hard for Petro Gazz, as she scored a combined 66 points in a two-game stretch for the Angels in the bronze medal series against Chery Tiggo to help win third place in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

More than 23,000 paying fans witnessed her side fall short in Game 2 of the bronze medal match, but still came home victorious due to superior set ratio.

She was also cheered well during her MVP coronation, as volleyball’s popularity continues to rise.

The Hawaii native led the league in total points scored with 293 points on 242 attacks, 29 rejections, and 22 aces.

She also aced service with 0.42 aces per set, fourth in spiking (36.39 percent success rate), and placed fourth in blocking (0.56 average per set).

“Just very grateful for my teammates. It’s a six-man sport. I won’t be able to do it without them,” told Van Sickle.

“It’s just icing on top, to be able to do a podium finish, it was good,” she continued.

“My goal from the start was to be consistent and be there for my teammates just like they are there for me. I hope I achieve my goals. I had a very, very fun time here this conference.”

For now, she is keen on helping the country rise to new heights once more, with the help of an extremely passionate fandom.

“It feels extremely professional, it feels awesome. Behind the scenes and make everything work out. It’s fantastic to play here.” – Rappler.com