Marck Espejo’s V.League club FC Tokyo to suspend operations

FAREWELL. Marck Espejo (first row, third from left) and FC Tokyo target a winning exit.

FC Tokyo will stop its team activities for the first time after decades in Japan sports

Marck Espejo’s Japan V.League club announced on Thursday, December 9, that it will cease operations at the end of the season in May 2022.

The development will leave the former Ateneo standout Espejo, one of three Filipino imports playing in the league, without a team by season’s end unless he gets tapped by another squad.

“As a result of comprehensive consideration of changes in the surrounding business environment, the possibility of medium- to long-term business growth, and measures for commercialization and sophistication plans for the future of V League, it was decided to suspend activities,” wrote the club in a statement.

The club will also stop holding volleyball classes and other activities outside the V.League.

Aside from Espejo, Oita Miyoshi’s Bryan Bagunas and Saitama Ageo Medics’ Jaja Santiago are the other Filipino volleyball players seeing action in Japan.

FC Tokyo, bankrolled by Tokyo Gas, ventured into sports in 1934 in football then began volleyball operations in 1948.

The volleyball squad was promoted to the V.Challenge League in 1998 then reached the top tier league in 2010 when they won the second division tournament.

This season, FC Tokyo currently holds a 4-10 record at eighth place with Espejo on the team. – Rappler.com