Celine Domingo signs with Thailand team after leaving Creamline

STAR. Celine Domingo in action for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Celine Domingo will suit up for Nakhon Ratchasima VC of the Women's Volleyball Thailand League

MANILA, Philippines – Celine Domingo will take her volleyball act to Thailand.

Domingo signed with Nakhon Ratchasima VC of the Women’s Volleyball Thailand League after securing her release from PVL team Creamline Cool Smashers, her agency Virtual Playground announced on Monday, October 23.

The middle blocker relished joining the ranks of Filipina imports, including Creamline teammates Alyssa Valdez and Jia de Guzman.

Valdez played for 3BB Nakornnont in Thailand and Attack Line in Taiwan, while De Guzman recently left the Cool Smashers to see action for the Denso Airybees in the Japan V. League.

Other Filipinas who have competed in overseas leagues include Jaja Santiago, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mylene Paat, MJ Phillips, and Iris Tolenada.

“It makes me proud that I got presented with this honor and opportunity to be the eighth women’s volleyball import from the Philippines,” said Domingo.

“I pray that more and more dreams turn into reality as we elevate Philippine volleyball.”

Domingo thanked Creamline for allowing her to pursue her aspirations of reinforcing a foreign squad even if it meant the Cool Smashers losing another one of their stars following the departure of De Guzman in September.

With Creamline, the former FEU standout won four PVL titles, bagged a pair of Best Middle Blocker honors, and captured a Finals MVP plum.

“As I take on greater heights, I will always remember the stepping stones that Philippine volleyball, most especially Creamline and Rebisco, have allowed me to step on,” said Domingo.

“Dreams would have just been dreams if it were not because of them.”

The 24-year-old joins a Nakhon Ratchasima side that claimed a record-extending fifth championship in the Thailand league last season.

“I know I’ll grow more and be able to give back to Philippine volleyball when I get back as a more mature and better player,” said Domingo. – Rappler.com