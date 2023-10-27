Perfect NU Lady Bulldogs banner favorites in SSL quarterfinals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP SQUAD. Bella Belen and the NU Lady Bulldogs try to keep their winning streak going in preseason volleyball action.

Defending champion NU looks to stay unbeaten when the quarterfinal battles roll off in the Shakey’s Super League preseason volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – National University vies to keep its record perfect as the Lady Bulldogs aim for a quarterfinal berth along with three other favorites in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championships.

NU, along with FEU, UST, and Adamson – all toting twice-to-beat incentives – shoot for quick Final Four tickets against separate opponents in the quarterfinals on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

NU – which swept Pool E behind a star-studded cast led by Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon – goes up against University of the East at 2 pm on Sunday, followed by the 5 pm duel between Adamson and Arellano.

UST kicks off the quarterfinal action against St. Benilde at 2 pm on Saturday, just right before FEU and Ateneo tangle at 5 pm.

NU (6-0) and UST (5-1) topped Pool E, while FEU (5-1) and Adamson (5-1) led Pool F to clinch win-once bonuses in the quarterfinals.

Favored over the rebuilding and struggling Ateneo squad, a win by FEU would surpass its early quarterfinal exit last season.

“We have to be more consistent in what we do,” said FEU coach Manolo Refugia in Filipino. “Our mentality is every game is a must-win.”

The Lady Bulldogs echo the same mindset, keeping their thirst and hunger for more wins, just like the way they swept through the SSL opposition last year to capture the inaugural title.

“We should always be the team who wanted to win more,” returning NU mentor Norman Miguel said in Filipino. “Our goal remains the same, to reach the finals and win it all. We have to be more aggressive. We can’t relax.”

Against all odds though, the handicapped squads at the bottom of the standings vow to give their adversaries a run for their own money to force deciding games and stay in contention.

Otherwise, they would be relegated to the classification matches as the four teams march on the knockout semis until the best-of-three finals for the Season 2 crown.

Games are accessible across all platforms live and on-demand through the social media pages of Plus Network and SSL with Solar Sports, Blast TV and Aliw Channel 23 as TV partners. – Rappler.com