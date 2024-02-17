UAAP
Results, team standings: UAAP Season 86 volleyball

Check out the results in the first-round action of the UAAP men’s and women’s volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Brace for another thrilling season of collegiate volleyball action as UAAP Season 86 rolls off!

Here are the results and team standings of the men’s and women’s divisions in the first round:

WOMEN’S DIVISION
Team Standings
  • La Salle 1-0
  • UE 1-0
  • Adamson 0-1
  • Ateneo 0-1
  • FEU 0-0
  • UP 0-0
  • NU 0-0
  • UST 0-0
Results

FEBRUARY 17

MEN’S DIVISION
Team Standings
  • Ateneo 1-0
  • La Salle 1-0
  • Adamson 0-1
  • UE 0-1
  • FEU 0-0
  • UP 0-0
  • NU 0-0
  • UST 0-0
Results

FEBRUARY 17

Rappler.com

