Results, team standings: UAAP Season 86 volleyball

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Check out the results in the first-round action of the UAAP men’s and women’s volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Brace for another thrilling season of collegiate volleyball action as UAAP Season 86 rolls off!

Here are the results and team standings of the men’s and women’s divisions in the first round:

WOMEN’S DIVISION

Team Standings

La Salle 1-0

UE 1-0

Adamson 0-1

Ateneo 0-1

FEU 0-0

UP 0-0

NU 0-0

UST 0-0

Results

FEBRUARY 17

MEN’S DIVISION

Team Standings

Ateneo 1-0

La Salle 1-0

Adamson 0-1

UE 0-1

FEU 0-0

UP 0-0

NU 0-0

UST 0-0

Results

FEBRUARY 17

– Rappler.com