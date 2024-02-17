Results, team standings: UAAP Season 86 volleyball

SUMMARY
Check out the results in the first-round action of the UAAP men’s and women’s volleyball tournament
MANILA, Philippines – Brace for another thrilling season of collegiate volleyball action as UAAP Season 86 rolls off!
Here are the results and team standings of the men’s and women’s divisions in the first round:
WOMEN’S DIVISION
Team Standings
- La Salle 1-0
- UE 1-0
- Adamson 0-1
- Ateneo 0-1
- FEU 0-0
- UP 0-0
- NU 0-0
- UST 0-0
Results
FEBRUARY 17
- UE def. Ateneo, 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 | Casiey Dongallo – 27 points
- La Salle def. Adamson, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 | Angel Canino – 14 points, Coach Ramil de Jesus – 300th win
MEN’S DIVISION
Team Standings
- Ateneo 1-0
- La Salle 1-0
- Adamson 0-1
- UE 0-1
- FEU 0-0
- UP 0-0
- NU 0-0
- UST 0-0
Results
FEBRUARY 17
- Ateneo def. UE, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14 | Kennedy Batas – 22 points
- La Salle def. Adamson, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 | Noel Kampton, JM Ronquillo – 18 points
