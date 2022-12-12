Rondina, Gonzaga rule Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures

CHAMPIONS. Jovelyn Gonzaga and Sisi Rondina (middle) clinch the top spot in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures.

Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga capture the gold medal in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in Subic by outlasting their compatriots Genesa Jane 'Jen' Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines – Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga ruled the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures after overcoming Genesa Jane “Jen” Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez in an all-Filipina final, 22-24, 21-12, 15-12, in Subic on Sunday, December 11.

Rondina battled through cramps and scored 3 straight points to clinch the title in the tournament where teams from Asia and Europe also competed.

Eslapor fired 4 consecutive aces to pull her side within striking distance in the final set, 10-12, but Rondina fought back and delivered the win-sealing plays.

“We were tired…after having gone through the competition, the pressure, and the strong opposition,” said Rondina.

“I could hardly jump, even during our pre-final training.”

The Rondina-Gonzaga pair can now rest after a grueling three-day stretch that saw them play five matches, toppling squads from Canada, Czech Republic, Japan, and Israel.

Gonzaga and Rondina bested Israel’s Yahli Ashush and Anita Dave, 20-22, 21-8, 17-15, to arrange a finale with Eslapor and Rodriguez.

“Credit to them, they are also good and strong,” said Gonzaga.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said the 1-2 finish in a Volleyball World event is the best performance by any Filipino team.

“The result augurs well for Philippine volleyball, and for sure, the PNVF national team program will push toward getting better in the international arena,” Suzara said.

Japan’s Miyu Sakamoto and Mayu Sawame beat Israel, 21-15, 21-18, for the bronze. – Rappler.com