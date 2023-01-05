AMD launches 65W Ryzen 7000, Ryzen 7000X3D gaming CPUs, Radeon RX 7600M laptop GPUs 

AMD on Thursday, January 5, Philippine time, hosted its annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) keynote, unveiling a wide range of new silicon for desktops and laptops. This year’s CES is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8, US time.

One of the more exciting announcements from the keynote is the new, non-X Ryzen 7000 series that not only consumes less power but also costs less than its predecessor. The series consists of three models: the Ryzen 5 7600, the Ryzen 7 7700, and the Ryzen 9 7900. All three are built on the Zen 4 core architecture with a TDP (thermal design power) of 65W, which is lower than the 170W of the previous series.

The Ryzen 9 7900, priced at $429, is the most expensive of the trio, featuring 12 cores, 24 threads and 76MB of cache with a maximum clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz. Meanwhile, the middle option, the Ryzen 7 7700, priced at $329, features 8 cores, 16 threads and 40MB of cache with a maximum clock speed of up to 5.3 GHz. Lastly, the Ryzen 5 7600, priced at $229, features 6 cores, 12 threads and 38 MB of cache with a maximum clock speed of up to 5.1 GHz. All three are launching on January 10.

The new models, as expected from the lower power consumption, take some hits in clock speeds when compared to their X-branded counterparts. However, they still pack a ton of value when considering their retail prices, not to mention they can outperform similarly priced previous generation models. The Ryzen 7 7700, for instance, is $70 cheaper than the Ryzen 7 7700X, with the tradeoff being it clocks lower by 100 Mhz, but it manages to outperform the Ryzen 9 5900X in a lot of the games tested.

Sticking to desktop processors, AMD also announced the Ryzen 7000X3D series, which caters more towards gaming. The series consists of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the Ryzen 7 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

What’s worth noting about this series is that they take advantage of AMD’s 3D V-cache technology, a packaging solution that stacks layers of cache – where data is retrieved by the processor – on top of the processor itself, allowing it to improve performance further.

The top-end Ryzen 9 7950X3D, dubbed “the ultimate hardware for gamers and creators,” features 16 cores, 32 threads, and 144 MB of L2+L3 cache with a maximum clock speed of 5.7 GHz. The Ryzen 7900X3D, meanwhile, features 12 cores, 24 threads, and 140 MB of L2+L3 cache with a maximum clock speed of 5.6 GHz. Finally, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D features 8 cores, 16 threads, and 104 MB of L2+L3 cache with a maximum clock speed of 5.0 GHz. All three consume 120W of power.

The Ryzen 7000X3D series hits the market sometime in February of this year.

This year, AMD is debuting the Ryzen 7000 series on laptops, announcing a selection of models from the Ryzen 7045, the Ryzen 7040, the Ryzen 7035, and the Ryzen 7030 series.

The Ryzen 7045 series is the most capable of the group, being built on the Zen 4 architecture and manufactured in the 5nm process. AMD went as far as to say the series sets new benchmarks for mobile gaming performance. The flagship Ryzen 9 7945HX, for example, which tops out at 16 cores, 32 threads and 5.4 GHz of boost frequency, outperforms the previous generation Ryzen 9 6900HX by up to 62% in games tested.

The first laptops that’ll be powered by the Ryzen 7045 series start shipping in February. Among them are this year’s Alienware m16 and m18, Asus Strix and Lenovo Legion, all of which include the option to have the Ryzen 9 7945HX.

The Ryzen 7040 features a dedicated on-chip AI engine, which AMD says opens up more collaboration experiences and improves real-time gaming performance. The ultrathin processor series uses the 4nm process technology and can enable up to 30 hours of battery life. The first Ryzen 7040 laptops are slated to release in March.

Photo from AMD

AMD is also bringing new Radeon GPUs to laptops alongside the new CPUs. The brand is launching the RDNA 3 architecture for mobile, which boasts greater power efficiency and optimized performance, with the Radeon RX 7600M and RX 7000S series.

The Radeon RX 7600M series, consisting of the RX 7600M and the RX 7600M XT, is said to be designed for high FPS gaming at 1080p resolution. AMD touts that the higher-spec RX 7600M XT can deliver more frames than the RX 6600M as well as desktop models of Nvidia’s RTX 3060 in games tested.

The RX 7000S series, on the other hand, is geared to deliver a similar experience on thin and light laptops. The series consists of the RX 7600S and the RX 7700S, with the latter outperforming the previous generation RX 6700S in all the games tested.

Radeon RX 7600M- and RX 7000S-equipped laptops start shipping in February.