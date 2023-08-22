Apps
Apps
artificial intelligence

Snapchat’s ‘Dreams’ feature may use AI to create fantastical backgrounds for users’ photos

Victor Barreiro Jr.

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Snapchat’s ‘Dreams’ feature may use AI to create fantastical backgrounds for users’ photos

SNAPCHAT. The Snapchat messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017

Thomas White/Reuters

Dreams may let users, who've allowed Snapchat to take their photos for AI enhancement, create fantastical backgrounds or scenarios it can place your photo of yourself on

Snapchat is said to be expanding its roster of artificial-intelligence powered features with a new offering that would let users prompt an AI to create a fantastical background they can place photos of themselves on.

According to a TechCrunch report on Tuesday, August 22, the new generative AI feature is called Dreams, and app researcher and developer Steve Moser said the feature may eventually let shutterbugs apply the effects to selfies they’ve allowed Snapchat to use, and enhance using AI.

Moser’s research points to Dreams allowing users to take the AI-generated selfies it has of a user and place those pictures in “fantastical places and scenarios.” Additional potential features include Dreams with Friends – where users give their friends permission to apparently generate images using their combined photos – and Dream Packs, which appear to be a monetization aspect for the Dreams feature.

TechCrunch added the Dreams feature was first spotted around late May by reverse engineer Alesandro Paluzzi.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Person, Human, Sleeve

author

Victor Barreiro Jr.

Victor Barreiro Jr is part of Rappler's Central Desk. An avid patron of role-playing games and science fiction and fantasy shows, he also yearns to do good in the world, and hopes his work with Rappler helps to increase the good that's out there.
More from Victor Barreiro Jr.

social media platforms