Snapchat’s ‘Dreams’ feature may use AI to create fantastical backgrounds for users’ photos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Snapchat is said to be expanding its roster of artificial-intelligence powered features with a new offering that would let users prompt an AI to create a fantastical background they can place photos of themselves on.

According to a TechCrunch report on Tuesday, August 22, the new generative AI feature is called Dreams, and app researcher and developer Steve Moser said the feature may eventually let shutterbugs apply the effects to selfies they’ve allowed Snapchat to use, and enhance using AI.

Snapchat is working on many generative AI features including Dream Packs, Image restoration, an "Extend Snaps" feature that uses AI to "Generate a zoomed out version of your Snaps." and more. pic.twitter.com/K4lsCPaNZv — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) August 21, 2023

Moser’s research points to Dreams allowing users to take the AI-generated selfies it has of a user and place those pictures in “fantastical places and scenarios.” Additional potential features include Dreams with Friends – where users give their friends permission to apparently generate images using their combined photos – and Dream Packs, which appear to be a monetization aspect for the Dreams feature.

TechCrunch added the Dreams feature was first spotted around late May by reverse engineer Alesandro Paluzzi.

– Rappler.com