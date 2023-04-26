Tinder verification to require video selfies as AI makes it easier to make fake photos

Tinder's new verification process requires users to complete a series of video selfie prompts to get verified

MANILA, Philippines – Tinder on Tuesday, April 25, announced it would strengthen its photo verification processes by using video selfies. The change to Tinder’s processes comes as artificial intelligence and other technologies make it easier to create fake photos to augment a false persona.

The new process requires users to complete a series of video selfie prompts to get verified instead.

Prior to the changes, still photos done in a particular pose or poses were the norm for photo verification on Tinder. These photos were compared to others on a member’s profile to get the verification checkmark.

“While no photo verification process is perfect,” Tinder said, the change “helps Tinder keep those blue checkmarks more real.”

TechCrunch added in its report that a third-party vendor would be managing the video selfie verification process, but did not disclose the name of the company that will handle it.

‘Photo Verified Chat’ feature, Tinder Gold filters

Tinder added a security feature as well, in which members selecting “Photo Verified Chat” in Message Settings will only receive messages from other Photo Verified members. They can also ask their match to verify their photos before a message is sent.

Meanwhile, Tinder Gold members get the ability to filter Likes, so they can spot Photo Verified members only.

The verification process changes are available globally now, and may require users who were previously verified to redo the process.

The ability to select “Photo Verified Members” only in Message Settings will begin rolling out in the coming months, Tinder added. – Rappler.com