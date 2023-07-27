China says Wuhan earthquake center attacked by overseas hackers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BEIJING, China – An earthquake monitoring center in central China’s Wuhan suffered a cyberattack from overseas hackers, local authorities said on Wednesday, July 26.

China’s state media, including Global Times and a social media account run by CCTV, claimed the attack was “government-backed” and came from the United States.

The US embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters request for comments.

The Wuhan Municipal Emergency Management Bureau said in a statement that some network equipment at the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center was under a cyberattack by an overseas organization, but didn’t specify the time of the attack.

A backdoor program, capable of controlling and stealing seismic activity data, was inserted in the equipment, according to China Daily.

China’s foreign ministry condemned the attack, saying the “irresponsible” act has threatened China’s national security.

“China will take necessary measures to safeguard its cyber security,” spokesperson Mao Ning said at the ministry’s regular press conference.

Microsoft earlier this month said Chinese hackers had breached senior US officials’ emails, a claim which Beijing refuted, calling it “disinformation.” – Rappler.com