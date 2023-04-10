China urges Australia to treat all firms, including TikTok fairly

TIKTOK. A flag displaying the TikTok logo is pictured during a rugby match in Britain, March 25, 2023

'Australia treated TikTok differently from other social media platforms,' says a statement from China's commerce ministry

China said Australia’s “discriminatory” ban on TikTok from all federal government-owned devices harmed the interests of Australian businesses and the public, urging Canberra to treat all firms fairly, a commerce ministry statement said on Friday.

“Australia treated TikTok differently from other social media platforms and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures, which are not conducive to maintaining Australia’s national security,” the statement said.

China also urged Australia to create a favorable environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation. – Rappler.com