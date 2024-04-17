Alvarez apologizes for call to military to withdraw Marcos support | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former speaker and Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez apologizes for calling on the military to withdraw support from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

More outages are feared in the Visayas with the suspension of operations of thirteen power generation plants while five others are running at derated capacities.

TikTok takes down 43 videos spreading health-related disinformation and terminated accounts found propagating this content.

The University of Southern California, citing safety concerns and passions around the Middle East conflict, cancels the valedictorian speech of a Muslim student.

This is it, Filipino Uaenas! Here are the ticket prices and seat plan for South Korean singer IU’s upcoming concert in Bulacan. — Rappler.com