ESGS, the PH’s premier annual game convention, makes face-to-face return on October 28

Gamers can once again get together at one of the biggest annual gaming events in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – One of the country’s biggest annual gathering for gamers, the Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) makes its face-to-face return this week, with the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City hosting the game convention from October 28 to 30.

From booths by game makers where participants can check out the latest titles, in-convention tournaments, to all sorts of gaming merchandise, the ESGS is a three-day fun-land for those who live and breathe video games.

Top co-presenters Globe and Riot Games have a host of events as well to make the convention even more special. Globe will be hosting Globe Gamer Grounds, where fans can meet and greet the brand’s top gaming and esport ambassadors. Beyond games, Globe will also be taking the chance to advance other social initiatives such as is Hapag Movement feeding program, and climate change education via its Globe Climate Champions mobile game.

League of Legends (LoL), VALORANT, and LoL: Wild Rift developer Riot Games is also making its debut at the event this year. The brand will be hosting a variety of events at its booth, including the Riot Games Cosplay Competition where cosplayers are challenged to come as characters from the VALORANT and Runeterra worlds, with the hopes of taking home prizes from the P50,000 prize pool.

“The Riot team in the Philippines is excited to bring an amazing line-up of activities to the local gaming community. Our Filipino community is one of our most passionate and engaged, and we look forward to showing our appreciation to them with a range of exciting highlights and prizes to win,” said Joel Guzman, country general manager for Riot Games in the Philippines.

