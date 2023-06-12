‘Lies of P’ books a September release, pre-orders and demo now available

The Pinocchio-inspired Souls-like comes out on September 19, 2023

It has been a while since we’ve seen an update to the intriguing Souls-like Lies of P, but that all changed as Summer Game Fest 2023 played host to an enthralling presentation that revealed more than just its release date of September 19, 2023, for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

Additionally, a playable demo was also announced, and players can now download the free demo to try out the game before buying.

The digital standard edition for Lies of P includes a “Mischievous Puppet’s Set” outfit, while the deluxe edition receives that set with “Great Venigni’s Set” outfit, a unique festival mask, and early access three days before the game launch.

A collector’s edition was also revealed, and will contain the base game, a steelbook case, and a 92-page artbook.

In our impressions, we wrote that it “is polished enough to provide an entertaining playthrough, and also feels different enough thanks to its upgraded visuals and performance.” We can’t wait to play this Pinocchio-inspired Souls-like when it launches!

Lies of P launches on September 19, 2023 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1. – Rappler.com

This article also appears on One More Game, Rappler’s coverage partner for Summer Game Fest 2023.