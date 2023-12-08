LIST: Winners, The Game Awards 2023

SUMMARY
LOS ANGELES, US – The Game Awards 2023 are taking place at the Peacock Theater on Thursday, December 7, US time, live on YouTube.
Here’s a list of the winners so far, arranged in order of announcement:
Best family game
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Award in Innovation and Accessibility
Forza Motorsport
Best esports athlete
Faker
Best esports coach
Potter
Best esports event
2023 League of Legends World Championships
Best esports game
Valorant
Best esports team
JD Gaming
Content creator of the year
Ironmouse
Best performance
Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Best narrative
Alan Wake II
Best debut indie game
Cocoon
Best action game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Best art direction
Alan Wake II
Best VR/AR
Resident Evil Village VR mode
Best mobile game
Honkai: Star Rail
Best audio design
Hi-Fi Rush
Games for Impact award
Tchia
Best score and music
Final Fantasy XVI
Best independent game
Sea of Stars
Best community support
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best fighting game
Street Fighter 6
Most anticipated game
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Best ongoing game
Cyberpunk 2077
Best adaptation
The Last of Us
Best action/adventure game
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best sim/strategy
Pikmin 4
Best sports/racing
Forza Motorsport
Best multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate 3
Player’s Voice
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best game direction
Alan Wake II
Game of the year
Baldur’s Gate 3
