LIST: Winners, The Game Awards 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's a list of the games, gamers and performers that have taken home awards so far

LOS ANGELES, US – The Game Awards 2023 are taking place at the Peacock Theater on Thursday, December 7, US time, live on YouTube.

Play Video

Here’s a list of the winners so far, arranged in order of announcement:

Best family game

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Award in Innovation and Accessibility

Forza Motorsport

Best esports athlete

Faker

Best esports coach

Potter

Best esports event

2023 League of Legends World Championships

Best esports game

Valorant

Best esports team

JD Gaming

Content creator of the year

Ironmouse

Best performance

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Best narrative

Alan Wake II

Best debut indie game

Cocoon

Best action game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Best art direction

Alan Wake II

Best VR/AR

Resident Evil Village VR mode

Best mobile game

Honkai: Star Rail

Best audio design

Hi-Fi Rush

Games for Impact award

Tchia

Best score and music

Final Fantasy XVI

Best independent game

Sea of Stars

Best community support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best fighting game

Street Fighter 6

Most anticipated game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Best ongoing game

Cyberpunk 2077

Best adaptation

The Last of Us

Best action/adventure game

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best sim/strategy

Pikmin 4

Best sports/racing

Forza Motorsport

Best multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Player’s Voice

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best game direction

Alan Wake II

Game of the year

Baldur’s Gate 3

– Rappler.com

This is a developing story.

Rappler is part of the voting jury for this year’s Game Awards.