In The Public Square with John Nery: Who’s afraid of ChatGPT? Fear and trembling over AI

The last six months in the tech universe has been explosive. Since ChatGPT was released on November 30, 2022, the field of information and communication technology seems much bigger, more exciting — and more dangerous.

With so-called generative AI or artificial intelligence breaking through, the talk has swung between extremes of utopian hope and dystopian fear. Say goodbye to the drudgery of much of our required writing; AI will write all of that. But also say hello to insidious deepfakes and other forms of disinformation; AI will fabricate all of that too, and in an instant.

What to do? And more crucially, how to think about all this?

In the Philippines, the Analytics Association of the Philippines or AAP has helped take the lead in AI-related issues. Last week, together with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, it again convened the National Summit on AI and Analytics.

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to two leading data analysts who helped make the summit happen – Michelle Alarcon, president of the Analytics Association of the Philippines, and Dominic “Doc” Ligot, executive director of Data Ethics PH.

In the Public Square airs Wednesday, June 28, at 8PM. – Rappler.com