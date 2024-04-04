Meta’s WhatsApp back up after global outage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THE META PROPERTIES. Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram logos are displayed in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

At its peak, the outage impacted more than 24,000 WhatsApp users in the United States, while Instagram users also reported over 5,000 outages, Downdetector data shows

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was back up on Wednesday, April 3, after an hours-long outage at the smartphone messaging app disrupted services for thousands of people globally.

WhatsApp said in a post on the social media platform X that the issues had been resolved.

At its peak, the outage impacted more than 24,000 WhatsApp users in the United States, while Instagram users also reported over 5,000 outages, Downdetector data showed.

Around 1,000 people were still facing issues with Instagram in the United States, per Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The WhatsApp outage had impacted thousands of users in India, the United Kingdom and Brazil, per Downdetector data.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, hundreds of thousands of users of the social media company’s Facebook and Instagram were impacted globally for more than two hours following an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

Meta has about 3.19 billion daily active users across its family of apps, which also includes Threads. – Rappler.com