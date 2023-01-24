Microsoft extends partnership with OpenAI in multibillion-dollar investment

Technology
'We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,' Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says

MANILA, Philippines – Microsoft and OpenAI both announced the extension of their partnership in artificial intelligence (AI) development on Monday, January 23.

In a statement, Microsoft called it “the third phase of our long-term partnership with OpenAI through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform.”

“In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications,” he added.

In a separate statement, OpenAI echoed this, saying Microsoft would increase its investment in these systems “to accelerate our independent research and Azure will remain the exclusive cloud provider for all OpenAI workloads across our research, API and products.”

Additionally, OpenAI said enterprise and developers would be able to build on top of GPT, DALL·E, and Codex, and OpenAI’s technology would also be built into apps like GitHub Copilot, and Microsoft Designer.

Microsoft’s push to become a leader in AI development comes amid numerous tech company job cuts. Microsoft is planning to lay off about 10,000 employees in a bid to cut costs. Alphabet, who is also pivoting towards AI development, meanwhile announced plans to slash 12,000 jobs. – Rappler.com

