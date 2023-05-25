Netflix paid account sharing in PH starts: P149 for extra account outside household

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix Philippines on Wednesday, May 24, announced that starting that day they will be sending email to members who are sharing their Netflix account outside their household.

Subscribers who want to add an extra account in addition to their original allotment according to their subscription tier will need to pay an additional P149 monthly.

Netflix showed the email that will be sent to users:

On the Standard tier, which allows two supported devices at a time, members have an option of adding one extra account outside the household. The Premium tier, which allows four supported devices at a time, allows the addition of two extra accounts. Click here for more pricing details.



“A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” Netflix wrote. – Rappler.com