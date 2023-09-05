Hontiveros files resolution seeking investigation into social media hacking, cybersecurity issues

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The resolution seeks to conduct an investigation in aid of legislation into the increasing incidences of social media-related hackings, instances of illegal access, and other cybersecurity breaches

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday, September 4, filed a Senate resolution seeking to conduct an investigation that would allow for legislation to combat increasing incidences of social media-related hacking, instances of illegal access, and other cybersecurity-related breaches.

The resolution, PSR No. 777, states senators have been receiving complaints from constituents regarding their social media accounts being hacked or taken over inexplicably, then used without the account holder’s permission to perpetuate fraud or share pornography.

The resolution also cited a number of specific instances in which notable social media accounts were accessed improperly.

The Radio Veritas YouTube livestreaming channel was hacked early in the year, while the Facebook page of the Diocese of Antipolo and accounts of priests were taken over in March. In August, the Facebook accounts of the Diocese of Kidapawan and its bishop, Most Rev. Jose Colin Bagaforo, D.D., were also improperly accessed and misused to share explicit content and in an attempt to swindle people out of their money.

The resolution also noted that, despite existing laws like the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and the Department of Information and Communications Technology Act of 2015, social media users don’t have an effective way of finding recourse to prevent such breaches from happening. – Rappler.com