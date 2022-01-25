Jam Magno back on TikTok, Twitter after suspensions

The social media personality announces new accounts after Twitter's recent suspension. Magno was also banned by TikTok in May 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Social media personality and Duterte supporter Jam Magno announced on Facebook that she has opened new accounts on TikTok and Twitter, a day after she said that she had been permanently banned by Twitter.

In a now-deleted Facebook post on Monday, January 24, Magno showed a screenshot from Twitter saying “Your account is permanently suspended.”

“After careful review, we determined your account broke the Twitter Rules. Your account is permanently in read-only mode, which means you can’t Tweet, Retweet, or Like content. You won’t be able to create new accounts. If you think we got this wrong, you can submit an appeal.”

Magno questioned the ban, and asked if she were “a part of the 300,” referring to the 300 accounts that Twitter had previously banned on Friday, January 21, for for violating the company’s platform manipulation and spam policy.

“HOW ON EARTH DID THIS HAPPEN? Uhm, should I be shocked? They just talked about this at the BBM interview. Am I part of the 300? I am 5000000 confused. Is it because I tweet against Leni? And because I like BBM?” she said.

Magno was also in the news in May 2021 after being suspended by TikTok, after posting videos mocking the Philippines’ Miss Universe 2020 candidate Rabiya Mateo.

TikTok said at the time: “TikTok reserves the right to take action against any content or user that violates our Community Guidelines. The Community Guidelines helps TikTok prioritize safety, diversity, inclusion, and authenticity, thus ensuring not only the safety of the community, but also to foster kindness within the platform.”



On Tuesday, January 25, Magno made several posts stating her return not only to Twitter but TikTok as well. She also promoted her YouTube channel, created in 2011, where she said she will be more active. – Rappler.com