Marcos spokesperson’s page incorrectly flagged as impostor account – Meta

META. 3D-printed images of the logos of Facebook and parent company Meta Platforms are seen on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021

Meta says the accidental suspension was 'unrelated to any posted content'

MANILA, Philippines – Meta on Tuesday, April 26, said that the account of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s spokesperson and chief of staff, Vic Rodriguez, was incorrectly flagged as an impostor account.

“Earlier today, the account was mistakenly restricted for reasons unrelated to any posted content. The account has since been restored,” said Meta.

Rodriguez’s account had earlier been suspended on April 25, with the suspension notice on Facebook saying “Your account, or activity on it, doesn’t follow our community standards.” The same notice also showed Rodriguez being given the option to disagree with the suspension and appeal it within 30 days or risk permanent disabling of the account.

Prior to Meta’s clarification, Rodriguez made claims that his account was suspended because he is for Marcos Jr., and went on to call it “censorship of the highest degree” and “digital terrorism.”

On Monday, April 25, Meta also clarified that restrictions on state-sponsored media outlets Philippine News Agency and Radyo Pilipinas were accidental and were caused by its automation systems. – Rappler.com